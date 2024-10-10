Week six of the college football season was supposed to be a snooze fest as there was only one matchup between two top-25 teams, but chaos made it one of the best weeks of the season so far. We saw multiple top-10 teams go down against unranked teams, and now we have an action-packed week seven coming our way that features numerous big matchups. One of the best rivalries in college football will be on display this weekend as the Texas football team will meet up with Oklahoma in Dallas.

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest game of the week to air their live show, and there is no question that they chose the biggest game this week correctly as they will be in Eugene for a huge matchup between #2 Ohio State and #3 Oregon. These are definitely the two best teams in the Big Ten, and whoever wins this one is going to be in great position to make it to the Big Ten title game.

There are a lot of big games this weekend, but none bigger than Ohio State-Oregon. However, it doesn't end there. Not even close.

The one conference that doesn't have a lot going on this weekend is the ACC. It's hard for the ACC to ever have much going on as it is a pretty weak conference, and they really only have two good teams. Those teams are Miami and Clemson. The Hurricanes are on a bye this week, and the Tigers are at Wake Forest.

The other weak power four conference is the Big 12, and again, there isn't a lot of action over there this weekend either. #21 Kansas State visiting Deion Sanders and his 4-1 Buffaloes is definitely the biggest game of the weekend in the conference. If Colorado wins that one, they could be a legit threat in the conference.

Utah-Arizona State doesn't look like a big one on paper, but that is another one to pay attention to in the Big 12.

Things are going to be fun in the Big Ten this weekend with two big matchups. USC did fall all the way out of the top-25 after losing to Minnesota last week, but their matchup against Penn State is still a big one. Then, we obviously have the incredible clash between Oregon and Ohio State in Eugene. The winner of that game will have a case to be ranked #1 in the country.

SEC action will be fun this weekend as well as there are two really good games on the slate. First, we get to see the first ever SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. That is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is going to be fun.

Then at night, #9 Ole Miss will hit the road to take on #13 LSU. That is a huge game for both teams as they each have one loss, and avoiding that second one is crucial.

This weekend is loaded with good matchups, but let’s talk more about the Red River Rivalry. The Texas football team is ranked #1 in the country, but knocking off Oklahoma is never easy. This is one of the best rivalries in college football.

Before we get into predictions for the game, let’s take a deeper look at each team..

Texas is a national title contender

The Texas football team is ranked #1 in the country right now for a reason. The Longhorns are elite, and they are big favorites coming into this game.

One big piece of news that dropped this week leading up to the game is that Texas will have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back this week against Oklahoma. He has missed the last two games with an oblique injury.

Arch Manning was the starter while Ewers was hurt, and he did a great job holding down the fort. No matter who the Longhorns have at QB, they are in good hands.

Oklahoma needs this upset win

If the Oklahoma football team wants to have a chance to compete for the SEC title and make the College Football Playoff, they need to win this game. If you take a look at their schedule, it doesn’t seem like they have much of a chance to achieve those goals. The Sooners still have to play four more ranked teams AFTER this game against Texas.

Oklahoma has to avoid that second loss for as long as possible, but it’s going to be tough to do that this weekend. This team is fortunate to only have one loss to begin with, and it would be pretty surprising to see them come out on top on Saturday.

Still, you never know. The Red River Rivalry rarely disappoints, and anything can happen in college football. Here are three predictions for the contest:

Quinn Ewers will throw four touchdown passes

Quinn Ewers is back for the Texas football team this weekend, and he is going to have a huge game. Ewers looked great before his injury and he had the best odds to win the Heisman trophy. That could very well still be the case if he didn’t get hurt. He is elite, and he is going to have a huge game in his last ever Red River Rivalry showdown. He and the Longhorns want revenge after last year.

Oklahoma will not score more than 17 points

The Oklahoma offense has been underwhelming this year. Jackson Arnold was expected to be a solid QB, but he ended up getting benched. Michael Hawkins is now the starter, and while he has shown some promise, it’s hard to imagine this team finding a lot of success against this Texas defense. The Longhorns are incredibly sound in all areas of the game, and that definitely goes for their D. It’s going to be a long day for the Oklahoma offense.

Texas will win 38-17

The Red River Rivalry rarely disappoints, but we’re going with a blowout win for Texas this year. The Oklahoma offense won’t be able to hang with the Longhorns, and Quinn Ewers is going to be dialed in for his first game back. He will be too much for the Sooners to handle, and Texas will cruise to a big rivalry win to stay undefeated.

Texas and Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Longhorns are currently favored by 14.5 points.