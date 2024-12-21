One of the big matchups this weekend in the new 12-team College Football Playoff pits No. 5-seed Texas against No. 12-seed Clemson. The Tigers and the Longhorns will do battle in Austin on Saturday with a berth in the Peach Bowl and a date with No. 4-seed Arizona State in the quarterfinals on the line.

One of the best players on the field on Saturday will have a heightened sense of familiarity with this matchup. One of Texas' star safeties, Andrew Mukuba, is having a huge year for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns after transferring to Texas from Clemson last offseason. Mukuba spent three seasons with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers prior to this season.

Ahead of the big matchup on Saturday, Mukuba discussed his decision to transfer last offseason on the Behind the Facemask Podcast.

“My time there at Clemson, I just felt like I wasn’t really getting better,” Mukuba said. “I wasn’t being pushed enough to where I could reach my potential and my peak. The program wasn’t where it needed to be for me and the whole team to be successful. After my junior year, I felt like it was the same thing. After that, it was only right for me to transfer.”

Mukuba's decision has paid off for both himself and for Texas this season, as he has been one of the most productive defensive backs in the country. In 12 games this year, Mukuba has recorded 52 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups while anchoring arguably the best secondary in college football.

Texas prepping for championship push in College Football Playoff

Despite suffering two losses against Georgia this season and entering the College Football Playoff without a signature win on its resume, Texas comes into the postseason bracket as one of the favorites to win the national championship.

Even after losing its conference championship game and missing out on a first-round bye, Texas still has a very favorable path to at least the semifinals. The Longhorns are a heavy favorite against Clemson in a home game in the first round and would presumably be a big favorite in a neutral-site game against Arizona State in a potential Peach Bowl quarterfinal.

Texas' strengths should match up well with its first two opponents in the bracket, as the Longhorns will have a sizable advantage on the line of scrimmage on both sides. Texas' defense should have a field day against any offense that isn't the elite of the elite, as it did with Georgia for a majority of their two meetings.

Sarkisian and company can also lean on their speed on the outside at wide receiver. Even though star pass catcher Isaiah Bond may miss the first playoff game, the combination of him along with Ryan Wingo and Matthew Golden gives the Longhorns an explosive ability that few teams can match.

If quarterback Quinn Ewers can stay poised and take care of the ball, this Texas team will be a very tough out when it begins its playoff journey on Saturday.