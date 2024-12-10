The College Football Playoff field is now set as conference championship weekend is over. There were five conference title games with big implications on the College Football Playoff. We saw blowouts, overtime and games that ended on last-second field goals. It was an exciting weekend of football, and the stage is now set for the CFP. The Texas football team was hoping to get revenge against Georgia in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs ended up getting another win over the Longhorns as they won 22-19 in overtime.

Texas and Georgia met up in the regular season as well and the Bulldogs handily won that game in Austin. The Longhorns were the favorites in the rematch with a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff on the line, and they couldn't get it done.

The Texas football team dominated this game early in every facet besides scoring points. They had a lot of opportunities, but they were only able to tack on a couple field goals in the first half, and the Longhorns led 6-3 at the break.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went down with an injury on the last play of the first half, so their backup QB, Gunner Stockton, played the rest of the game. He gave the Bulldogs a spark as they outscored Texas 10-0 in the third quarter to take a 13-6 lead into the fourth.

The Bulldogs had a good chance to win this one at the end of regulation, but a bad mistake by Stockton cost them. He threw a late interception that gave Texas the ball back down three, and he's incredibly lucky that one Longhorns defender was celebrating the pick instead of picking up a block. Had he taken care of the block, it would've been a pick six.

Texas was able to kick a late field goal to send the game into overtime, and after the Longhorns had to settle for three on their first drive, the Bulldogs punched it in to win the game. At the end of the day, it was the Texas offense and special teams that squandered away too many opportunities.

The Texas offense/special teams has to be better

There were just too many missed opportunities by this Texas football offense on Saturday, and that cost them the game. The Longhorns had numerous chances to grow a lead in the first half as they were dominating the game, but they couldn't get it done. From bad penalties to lack of execution, they just couldn't get do the job.

Texas only had to punt once in the first half, but they ended up with just six points. Missed field goals, bad penalties and bad turnovers were the story of the game for the Longhorns. They aren't going to win a national championship like that.

Luckily for Texas, they were ranked #2 in the country so they are still in the College Football Playoff. In fact, they have a much easier path with their loss. Texas now has a home game against Clemson and then a date with Arizona State if they can win that that first one. Georgia will likely have to get past Notre Dame to get to the semis. Everything is still in front of the Longhorns.

Texas will get their College Football Playoff run started on December 21st as they will be hosting Clemson at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will kick off at 3:00 CT, and it will be airing on TNT and streaming on Max. The Longhorns are currently favored by 11 points.

Conference championship weekend recap

Conference championship weekend is now over, and Texas-Georgia wasn't the only one that provided a lot of excitement. Here is a quick recap of how the other four important conference championship games went down:

Starting off with the non-power four, the important conference championship was in the Mountain West. Boise State has been the best non-power four school all year long, and they locked up a CFP spot and a first round bye on Friday night as they took down UNLV 21-7.

The Big 12 title game kicked things off on Saturday, and that one was an absolute blowout. Arizona State was picked to finish last in the conference this season, and they blew by Iowa State as they won the game 45-19. The Sun Devils are headed to the playoff, and they have a bye in the first round as well.

In the night slate, the Big Ten title game was a high-scoring thriller. It looked like Oregon was going to pull away in this one, but Penn State kept having an answer and this one came down to the wire. The Ducks eventually earned a 45-7 win, and they are the top overall seed in the playoff. The Nittany Lions still qualified as well.

Lastly, the ACC title game was one of the best games that we saw all weekend. SMU took on Clemson in this game, and the Tigers needed a win to punch their ticket to the CFP. They got off to a big start as they led 24-7 at halftime and 31-14 after three quarters, but the Mustangs tied it with 16 seconds left after a furious come back. However, the Tigers found a way to set up a 56-yard field goal in those 16 seconds, and they won the game on it.

We have less than two weeks until we get to see the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff. It's going to be a fun one.