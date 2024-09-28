“A beautiful toss from Arch Manning gets back in the end zone. Great snag by DeAndre Moore. From the opposite hash and over 45 yards down the field — this is a perfect throw you don’t see often at the college level,” Vogel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some more noteworthy reactions:

“This kid is actually amazing,” one fan wrote on X.

“If this continues, bro might be one of the most elite Mannings,” another fan added.

“DOT,” another added.

Fans were excited about Arch Manning's play, but some warned that he and the Texas football squad should have a greater lead on Mississippi State:

“No reason they should only be winning 14-6. ASU beat the [expletive] out of this team out of this team this same team three weeks ago,” one user commented.

“Miss St is one thing… looking forward to Manning going up against Georgia in a few weeks. I think he's up to it,” another added.

10 minutes into the third quarter, Manning already amassed 212 passing yards to go with his one TD. Manning is taking advantage of his opportunity during Quinn Ewers' injury woes. If he and the Longhorns keep up the intensity, they should be able to come away with a victory.