Drew Brees dropped some knowledge towards Texas football quarterback Arch Manning, as he aims to follow in his family's footsteps of the NFL.

“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas,” Brees said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that.”

Drew Brees is the epitome of consistency. A resume of a Super Bowl XLIV MVP, a 13-time Pro Bowler and second all-time in passing yards is certainly awe-inspiring. He also has the fourth-most games started in NFL history, with 286. With that being said, many forget the turbulent journey Brees took to stardom. He only made the playoffs once in his time with the San Diego Chargers, as well as winning the 2004 AP Comeback Player of the Year. Brees also only made the Pro Bowl once before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

That began an unparalleled journey of stardom, success and continued consistency. Still, the journey began a bit later than expected for Brees. He sees abundant success for Manning if he stays with Texas.

“For him to just be in a system, be in a program, learn from one of the best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff that they’ve put together,” Brees said. “He’s going in the SEC now, right? He’s gonna be playing against some of the top talent in all of college football. That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships. Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point.”

What if Arch Manning doesn't have 50 ‘high quality' starts?

Manning might play in the Longhorns Week 1 clash against Colorado State. Head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned Manning's development throughout the summer. Sarkisian didn't give a direct answer, but mentioned “we'll see” if Manning will play. It could be the first of Manning's 50 ‘high quality' starts that Brees describes. Even if he doesn't meet the 50 ‘high quality' start mark, Brees mentioned another route the Texas backup could take.

“So, what’s the formula? You either start or sit for a few years in the NFL,” Brees said. “(For example) like a Patrick Mahomes even sits behind Alex Smith. Jordan Love sits three years. Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind (Brett) Favre, right? (Tom) Brady sat for a year. I sat for a year. There’s plenty of guys. We sat and watched and we learned, and then when it was our time, we were ready, right?

Mahomes has cemented his legacy with his third Super Bowl win in the 2023 season. Love dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round in his first ever playoff game. Rodgers turned in the Super Bowl XLV MVP, as well as a four-time regular season MVP. Brady turned into arguably the greatest quarterback to play in the NFL.

While Manning has a long way to go before possibly reaching the NFL, he does have support. Both Arch's uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning were Super Bowl champions and MVPs. The former 5-star quarterback could be tested in a new SEC conference perhaps sooner than expected.