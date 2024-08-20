The Texas Longhorns football program is heading into their inaugural season in the SEC, joining the conference officially over the summer. Along with long-time rival Oklahoma, the SEC now stands at 16 teams. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian appeared on the ‘Dan Patrick Show' Monday, and during the appearance, he touched on sophomore quarterback Arch Manning's development.

Sarkisian still has a lot of work to do to get his team ready for their new conference, arguably the toughest collection of teams in college football. The Longhorns narrowly lost to the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal, so they are on the right track. Yes, they lost some talent from that team, but Sarkisian and the coaching staff reloaded quite effectively. The Texas football program brought in numerous talented high school recruits and transfers. Now it's time to see how the roster can handle the rigors of an SEC season.

Arch Manning could be future starting QB for Texas football

Quinn Ewers is entrenched as the starting quarterback, and for a good reason. He was a major reason why the Longhorns won the Big 12 in their final season in the conference, as well as helping them clinch their CFP spot. Current projections have him as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if he has another great year, then he could leave Austin early for the NFL.

If that is the case, then Manning will likely be the starter moving forward. The fact that he progressing well is an encouraging thing to hear, but it also isn't too surprising. After all, his uncle is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In fact, pretty much every football fan has heard of him. His uncle's name? Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Famer. Another uncle of Arch's? Eli Manning, of course. Can't forget about Archie Manning as well, another Hall of Fame inductee and Arch's grandfather. So, one could say quarterbacking runs in the family.

Texas football looks to make strong first SEC impression

Manning is the likely future for the Longhorns. However, this is still Ewers' team. The focus is yet another CFP berth and possible national championship run, but it will be a much taller task this season. They will have to take the SEC by storm and try to clinch at least a conference championship game berth. It would be highly surprising if both participants in that game aren't in the field for an expanded 12-team Playoff, which is also entering its first year.

So, let's recap: an SEC title. A CFP berth. Win two to three games and clinch a National Championship game appearance. Win the national title. Accomplishing all of those goals in a season like UT is entering? If Sarkisian, Manning, Ewers and their program can do all of that, then the University of Texas is truly back to prominence.