The Texas Longhorns begin the 2024 college football season with a home game against Colorado State on Saturday, August 31. It will be Texas' first game since they joined the SEC, and as always, a ton of eyes will be on the program.

After making the College Football Playoff a year ago, there are lofty expectations for Texas entering 2024. Quinn Ewers is also firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but backup Arch Manning is a well-known name across the sport.

The big question is whether or not Manning will play in Week 1 for the Longhorns. On Monday, head coach Steve Sarkisian gave a cryptic update on Manning's projected playing time, per Anwar Richardson.

‘Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if he would play Arch Manning in the first half against Colorado State. Sarkisian said, “We'll find out.”‘

That sure doesn't give anything away regarding Manning's status for the opener.

Arch Manning should see some playing time this season

It remains to be seen how much Manning will play this season, but Steve Sarkisian mentioned that he was impressed with his development.

“We've seen an immense amount of development in Arch,” Sarkisian said. “We feel very comfortable if and/or when he gets in the game he's going to play good football for us. But I also think they understand the process of developing himself to be a championship-caliber quarterback in the SEC and on the national stage but also preparing and putting himself in the best position for the National Football League.”

That is definitely a positive sign for Manning, who is now just waiting for his turn to be the starting quarterback. In 2023, Manning played in just one game, going 2-for-5 for 30 yards against Texas Tech.

Texas begins against Colorado State and then faces Michigan, UTSA, and Louisiana-Monroe, so the Arch Manning watch will be in full effect for the first few weeks.