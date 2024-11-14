After a recruiting battle between the Texas football and Michigan, four-star CB Graceson Littleton officially committed to the Longhorns on Wednesday night. Littleton noted the stability of the program and the culture head coach Steve Sarkisian built as two main reasons why he chose the Longhorns over Michigan, via Chad Simmons of On3.

“I committed to Texas and I made the final decision last night,” Littleton said. “I chose Texas because of their stability right now along with their culture. Their defensive scheme makes them a great fit for me too. I think over the last four years, they’ve only continued to grow and they continue to bring in great players. I feel like I could be developed there as well.”

While some recruits are impressed by flashy NIL deals, Littleton's reasons for committing to Texas were rooted in culture and his fit into the defensive scheme.

The Longhorns added Littleton to their recruiting board on Nov. 1, as the four-star CB was previously fielding offers from Clemson and Michigan. Once the offer from Texas came in, Littleton narrowed his two schools to Texas and Michigan, dropping the Tigers from his list of possibilities.

Over the past two weekends, Littleton visited Austin, TX, and Ann Arbor, MI, for official visits with the Longhorns and Wolverines. Following these visits, Littleton's decision didn't take long, as his commitment to Texas came less than two weeks after they offered him a scholarship.

Adding Littleton to his defense, Sarkisian continues to build a formidable program in Austin, TX, which ended up being one of the top reasons Littleton chose the Longhorns.

Along with Texas building a strong culture, Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski were strong factors in turning Littleton into a Longhorn.

“[The Longhorns] have a plan for me,” Littleton said. “They think I fit their defensive scheme and can be a ball player in the secondary.”

In the 2024 season, the Longhorns have allowed the fourth fewest points to opposing teams, making them one of the stronger units in the nation. As a member coming into this unit, Littleton looks to add to an already talented defense built by Sarkisian and Co.

Get to know Steve Sarkisian's newest Texas commit

As the No. 99 recruit in the nation, per On3, four-star CB Graceson Littleton from Tampa, FL, stands 6-foot, weighing in at 175 pounds, making him a pretty average-sized player at the position. He comes in a bit light, but that's nothing an NCAA strength and conditioning program can't fix.

Along with Texas and Michigan, Littleton was recruited by Penn State, Clemson, Michigan, and Alabama.

However, now that Littleton has committed to the Longhorns, he joins a program that's had a single cornerback drafted to the NFL within the last five years. But, as Texas football continues to build themselves up as a true powerhouse in the NCAA, Littleton looks to increase that number by at least one by the time he graduates.