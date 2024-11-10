The Texas football team is back, after a quiet three-game stretch that left fans unsure about their true dominance against tough competitors. But rest assured, the Longhorns are proving their CFP worth with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

When Texas trounced No. 18 Oklahoma nearly a month ago, especially in Quinn Ewers' return from a two-game absence, it was clear that they were the best in the country.

In recent weeks, however, it's been a bit of a roller coaster for head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad. Georgia waltzed into Austin and won handily 30-15 in Texas' worst offensive outing of the year in Week 8. Then the following week, the Longhorns were nearly upset by Vanderbilt, but the defense held off the second-half storm with two big stops late in the fourth quarter.

They've been waiting patiently, and through their bye week, they were confident that another dynamic performance was imminent. Despite Florida entering Memorial Stadium with some stream offensively in Week 10, the Longhorns didn't waste any time taking control of the affair early, defeating the Gators 49-17 in a five-touchdown day for Ewers.

“The explosiveness of the offense showed back up today,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond returned to the lineup after missing a game with an ankle injury and had a 44-yard run on a misdirection play and a 34-yard touchdown off a screen pass.

“We want people to feel our speed. We want people to fear our speed,” Sarkisian said.

Texas football clicking again at the right time

Texas improved to 8-1 on the year with their fourth SEC win, and the offense will look to keep the momentum going when it matches up against an LSU team that was just obliterated by Jalen Milroe and Alabama in Week 10.

Ewers has continued to impress in his Heisman-worthy campaign, but he'll need to string together more quality outings if he's to take home the hardware in December.