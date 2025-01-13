The Texas Longhorns football program is still recovering from a tough 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Texas fell short of the College Football Playoff national title game, and now the end of the Quinn Ewers era seems to be in store in Austin.

Moreover, Texas has now seen former EDGE Justice Finkley make his decision in the transfer portal as he is set to join the Kansas football team, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

‘Former Texas EDGE Justice Finkley is set to transfer to Kansas, his agency @APSportsAgency tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Had ranked as one of the top uncommitted front seven players in the portal.'

Finkley spent his first three seasons with the Longhorns, but he played just six games in 2024 after playing in 26 combined in his first two seasons. In his three-year run at Texas, Finkley totaled 10 solo tackles with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in a bit of a reserve role.

Finkley was a talented player coming into college as he was the No. 103 recruit in ESPN's top 300, per Max Olson. He was a four-star prospect, per 247Sports, and had offers from a number of top schools, including Colorado, Ole Miss, USC, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and many others.

The Kansas football program has been busy in the portal and landed 20 players before the addition of Finkley, so head coach Lance Leipold has been busy after a disappointing 5-7 year despite big wins down the stretch over Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado.

As for Texas, the Longhorns are going to look quite a bit different in 2025 with Ewers gone and also running back Jayden Blue as well as star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft thus far.

Finkley has just one year of eligibility remaining, so the opportunity at Kansas to see ample playing time seems to have been a big factor in his decision to go to Lawrence.