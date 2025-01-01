The Texas football team seemed to have the Peach Bowl wrapped up against Arizona State, but a disastrous fourth quarter collapse sent the game to overtime. The Longhorns led 24-8 in the fourth quarter and the Sun Devils were showing no life on offense. Then, they scored two touchdowns and got two two-point conversions to tie the game. Texas ended up having not one, but two chances to win with a field goal, and Bert Auburn missed both of them.

Bert Auburn missed a 48-yard field goal a couple minutes left in the game, and then he missed a 38-yarder as time expired. Texas football fans are not happy.

“Bert Auburn you are going to work for amazon!” One fan wrote.

The game is now in overtime.

What is ironic about the situation is that the Arizona State football team is the squad that has had kicking issues this season. The Longhorns have had good kicking this season from Bert Auburn, but he didn't deliver on Wednesday as he missed his first field goal inside of 40 yards on the year.

“The team that had kicking issues the entire season is 2/3 and missed one because it was blocked,” One fan said. “Bert Auburn just missed his first field goal less than 40 yards since 2022.”

One fan is surprised that the Texas football team doesn't have a better kicker. Auburn has been solid this season, but the end of regulation on Wednesday was unfortunate.

“I just don’t understand how it’s actually possible for a school like Texas to have a kicker as bad as Bert Auburn,” The fan said. “Like it truly doesn’t make sense to me.”

This fan thinks that Texas could find some students that would've been able to get the job done in the Peach Bowl.

“There has to be at least a dozen people attending the University of Texas that can kick better than Bert Auburn,” One fan said.

It is important to remember that these are college kids, and Bert Auburn is going to be very hard on himself.

“Gotta feel for Bert Auburn,” One fan wrote. “Never feel bad for an NFL kicker, but these guys are still just kids.”

No matter what happens in overtime, Texas football fans are not happy with what they saw.

“Win or lose this is the greatest choke of all time,” Another fan said. “Horns down and ridicule is deserved. Semi-Finals about to be a bloodbath IF, big IF Texas makes it.”

One Texas fan thinks that it comes down to mental toughness for this year's squad.

“It’s mental toughness,” The fan said. “That’s what this team is missing. Insanely talented. Great coaches. But when they get punched in the mouth, they often back down. I hope they can pull it out and get it right between the ears.”

Texas needed a fourth and long conversion to stay alive in overtime, and then they immediately scored and got their two-point conversion in double OT. Arizona State now needs to score and get their two-point conversion to send it to a third OT. The Peach Bowl has delivered.