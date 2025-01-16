It was just one year ago when edge rusher Trey Moore made his decision to leave the UTSA Roadrunners and make the short 82 mile trip up to Austin to join the Texas Longhorns football program. Though Moore was by no means a household name, the promising young linebacker did make waves while playing for the Roadrunners, finishing third in the nation with 14 sacks during the 2023 season while on his way to being named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Now just one year later, when it looked like a distinct possibility that Moore would bolt for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal — as many of his Longhorns teammates already have — the veteran edge rusher announced he will be returning to to Texas for a second season, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Moore was projected by most outlets to be a day three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Though he wasn't nearly as productive as he was while playing at UTSA, Moore was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns while competing for snaps with top-tier teammates against a step up in competition in the SEC. He finished his first season at Texas with 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Two of those 5.5 sacks came in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State.

Moore will be joined by four incoming freshman — Justus Terry, Lance Jackson, Myron Charles, Josiah Sharma — who are top 250 prospects along the defensive line. The Longhorns in general currently have the top ranked recruiting class in 2025, per 247Sports, edging out SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama, along with Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Oregon in the top five. Steve Sarkisian's squad hasn't been faring nearly as well in the transfer portal, but there's plenty of time to make up ground there.