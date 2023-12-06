The Longhorns remain hungry to improve their team, as a report suggests Texas is in the market for UTSA football LB Trey Moore.

The Texas football program has had an impressive 2023-24 season. The Longhorns boast a 12-1 record and obtained the third seed in the College Football Playoff. Nevertheless, Texas is adamant about finding ways to improve its team. UTSA football linebacker Trey Moore could be a key transfer target for TU.

The Longhorns want to continue improving their team despite being one of the best in the nation

Trey Moore announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, December 5th. Now, the Texas football team is expected to be a contending recruiter for Moore, per Longhorns Wire of USA Today (h/t Javi Cardenas).

The sophomore linebacker had an impressive season for the Roadrunners. He ended the regular season with 45 tackles, 22 quarterback hurries, 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and an interception. In addition, his defensive leadership helped the UTSA football program to an 8-4 record.

The Longhorns would provide a great change of scenery for the young LB. After doubts about Texas' College Football Playoff chances arose midseason, the Longhorns defied the odds and have a chance at a national championship.

Texas will face the second-seeded and undefeated Washington Huskies in the All-State Sugar Bowl on January 1st. Washington will be one of Texas' biggest challenges of the 23-24 season. However, the team has the pieces necessary to win and advance.

Quinn Ewers leads the Longhorns offense. The sophomore QB has 3,161 yards and 21 TDs on the season. Texas also boasts one of the best defenses in the country. If the Longhorns can show their might during the CFP, they could entice Trey Moore to join their 2024 squad.