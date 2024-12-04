Texas football recently received a crucial boost for their future. According to Eli Lederman of ESPN, Michael Terry III has committed to the Longhorns. He is a two-way player who reportedly selected Texas over Oregon, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Terry has experience as both a receiver and a running back. He will offer versatility for a Texas offense that already features no shortage of potential. Terry should be able to play a pivotal role alongside quarterback Arch Manning.

Michael Terry III announces Texas football commitment

Terry made the announcement at Alamo Heights High School, via Christina Huang of San Antonio Express-News.

Expand Tweet

“First off, I just want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting me,” Terry said. “This community has done a lot for me and being here with my family is just a great opportunity. So I want to thank everybody for coming out. But for the next four years, I'd like to take my talents to…”

Terry then took his time before officially displaying that he was headed to Texas football. The fans in the high school gym in San Antonio, TX immediately applauded. They are surely excited that Terry is remaining in Texas.

Texas football, meanwhile, currently holds an 11-1 record. They are ranked No. 2 overall. The Longhorns will play Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. The contest projects to be competitive as Texas looks to make a statement victory.

The College Football Playoff is also right around the corner, something Texas is certainly preparing for. They would love nothing more than to win the national championship.

Perhaps Texas will win multiple championships during the upcoming years with Michael Terry III set to join the program. The future is unquestionably bright for Texas football and Terry. For now, Texas will focus on their upcoming game against Georgia.