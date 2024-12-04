ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia and Texas will face off for the second time this season, with their rematch having much higher stakes than the first meeting. The winner of this game will be the SEC Champion and likely hold one of the top two spots in the College Football Playoff. Texas has the second spot in the rankings, while Georgia is fifth. However, this game essentially decides No. 2 if Oregon wins the Big Ten Championship game. If Penn State can beat Oregon in the Big Ten, one of these teams will likely vault to the No. 1 seed. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Texas prediction and pick.

Georgia-Texas Last Game – Matchup History

The season's first meeting between these two teams was a tale of two halves, but the Longhorns couldn't generate enough offense in the second half to escape their deficit. Georgia took a 23-0 lead after the first half thanks to two touchdown runs from Trevor Etienne and three field goals. However, Quinn Ewers recorded two passing touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game. However, Etienne accomplished his hat trick of rushing scores to pull away for the 30-15 victory.

The first meeting wasn't the instant classic many people believed it would be, but the oddsmakers think it'll be close in the SEC Championship with the 2.5-point spread. The teams played in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2019, with the Longhorns winning 28-21. However, their last game before that was back in 1983.

Overall Series: Texas 4-2

Here are the Georgia-Texas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Texas Odds

Georgia: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +125

Texas: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Texas

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia was on top of the SEC world after they avenged their early season hiccup to Alabama and beat Texas to get back in the conference championship picture. However, they had another hiccup when they lost 28-10 to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs needed some help from other teams' losses, but they bounced back with a win over Tennessee the following week to clinch their spot in this game. Georgia had an overtime thriller against their rival Georgia Tech last week, which has people wondering if fatigue from that game will carry over.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas' only loss this season came at the hands of Georgia, but they haven't fully recovered, as they failed to cover three of their remaining five games. The Longhorns showed they can show up in a massive game last week, as they took on Texas A&M in rivalry week and won 17-7. Was the win over the Aggies enough to get the momentum rolling and propel them to an SEC Championship, or will the Bulldogs prove they are the No. 1 team in the conference by beating the second-best team twice?

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick

Georgia or Texas haven't looked like the same teams as their October 19 matchup. However, there are serious questions about Georgia, who lost to Ole Miss to nearly ruin their conference title game chances and then put up two abysmal efforts against UMass and Georgia Tech as double-digit favorites. Their defense, allowing 21 points to the Minutemen, was the biggest concern, but this feels like a game where they may figure things out.

It was hard to find the motivation for either the UMass or Georgia Tech game with this Texas rematch looming, and the Bulldogs have the experience to outlast the Longhorns in this game.

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick: Georgia +2.5 (-110)