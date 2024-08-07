The Texas football team is expected to be one of the best in the country this season as they return a lot talent from last year's College Football Playoff team. One of those returning players is running back CJ Baxter. Baxter was going to be the starting RB for the Longhorns this season, but he is now expected to miss the entire season due to an injury to his LCL/PCL. This is a devastating blow for Texas, and hopefully Baxter can make a quick recovery.

“Sources: Texas sophomore tailback CJ Baxter injured the LCL and PCL in his right knee and will require surgery,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He will miss the 2024 season after suffering the injury in camp on Tuesday.”

Last season, CJ Baxter carried the football 138 times and he racked up 659 yards and five touchdowns. He is a valuable weapon for Texas football, but the Longhorns have to have a next man up mentality and someone will have to pick up the slack.

This is now the second straight season that Texas has dealt with a difficult injury blow to their starting RB. Last year, as the end of the regular season was approaching, Jonathan Brooks went down with an injury. It wasn't the only big injury that the Longhorns had to deal with either as quarterback Quinn Ewers also had to miss some time before the end of the regular season.

One thing that should make Longhorns fans feel better is the way that this team handled those tough injuries last season. The next man rose to the occasion as they found a way to win every game to close out the regular season, resulting in a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth. They will have to respond the same way to this CJ Baxter injury.

Who will be the new Texas football RB?

Now that CJ Baxter is done for the year, Texas football will need to find a replacement. It will likely be junior Jaydon Blue, who was in a backup role last year, but he performed well in said role.

Last season, Jaydon Blue ran the ball 65 times and he finished the year with 398 yards and three touchdowns. He was very good in his role and ended up rushing for over six yards per carry. If he can do that again this year, then the Longhorns' run game will be in fine shape.

Losing CJ Baxter hurts badly, but this Texas team is still loaded with talent, and they have guys that can pick up the slack.