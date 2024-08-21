Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers received a big endorsement from a former star college football QB on Wednesday. Matt Leinart, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 while playing for USC football, gave Ewers a shoutout after taking a picture with the Texas QB, via Leinart's X, formerly Twitter account.

“This young man is oozing with maturity. Can’t wait to see what @QuinnEwers and @TexasFootball do this year,” Leinart wrote Wednesday.

Again, Leinart knows a thing or two about finding success at the college football level. His message will surely excite Texas football fans ahead of the upcoming season.

One of the primary storylines in Texas has been the QB battle between Ewers and Arch Manning. Manning is projected to be a future star. For now, though, Ewers is expected to lead the team. Expectations are high for Ewers as well.

Quinn Ewers ready to lead Texas football

Leinart's belief in Ewers is not just a product of the former QB displaying kindness. Rather, Leinart likely sees Ewers' immense ceiling. In fact, Ewers may have a legitimate opportunity to make a run at the Heisman Award in 2024.

In 2023, Ewers threw for 21 touchdowns and 3,161 yards. He dealt with some injury trouble but performed well while on the field. The Longhorns enjoyed a respectable campaign, but they want to compete for a national championship soon. Perhaps Texas will sneak into the College Football Playoff this season.

Of course, the Longhorns would need to play an elite brand of football to accomplish that feat. They would need to avoid any costly errors. Every single game will be extremely important in order for Texas football to make a serious playoff pursuit.

In the end, there is reason for optimism around this Texas team. Longhorns fans will be excited to watch Quinn Ewers lead the way throughout the 2024 campaign.