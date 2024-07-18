There was no shortage of excitement when Arch Manning committed to Texas football. His first season, though, was largely spent watching Quinn Ewers. With Ewers set to lead the team once again in 2024, Manning may struggle to see playing time once again. Ewers is a talented quarterback who recently received an eye-opening take from Texas general manager Brandon Harris, via 247Sports.

“You won’t probably find a bigger fan than me on Quinn,” Harris said. “Quinn is elite in every sense of the word. Quinn’s probably one of the most gifted passers, quarterbacks I’ve ever been around. And he's so chill, right? The moment is never too big for him. It's a reason why our success has continued to go up since he's been here and he's taken over as our quarterback… In terms of the talent, I don't think you will find a better talented quarterback. I think he's poised to have an awesome season here in year three in our program.”

Ewers certainly has an opportunity to have a big season. His future is bright as long as he can stay healthy. Any struggles he may have will lead to the Arch Manning noise growing louder, however. The Ewers vs. Manning quarterback comparisons and discussions will continue throughout the season.

Texas football's Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning QB battle

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Ewers and Manning's relationship during a recent interview with ESPN.

“These guys are great, great friends,” Sarkisian said, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “Nobody gets along better. There's a real level of appreciation for what each guy is doing. Because they know the journey, they know the path, they know how we coach him. From Archer's perspective, he's watching Quinn have to go through some of the adversity, having a fight through injury, having to deal with the criticism of being the quarterback of Texas, so to see him have success, I think Arch is fired up for Quinn.”

So will Manning play in 2024? After stating that Ewers likely understands Manning's situation, Sarkisian hinted that both quarterbacks may be utilized in 2024.

“So in the end, we're probably going to need both those guys at some point this season,” the Texas head coach told ESPN.

Manning was a top recruit heading into college. He joined Texas with an opportunity to become a starter after year one. Ewers' surprising decision to return led some to wonder if Manning would consider transferring.

For now, Manning is seemingly content with Texas. The Longhorns are hopeful that Manning will become a star QB for the program at some point down the road. At the moment, Ewers is Texas football's starting quarterback. As Harris made clear, the Longhorns clearly believe in his ability.