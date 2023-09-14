The biggest reason the Texas Longhorns are off to a blazing start in the 2023 college football season is no other than quarterback Quinn Ewers. The sophomore signal-caller boosted his Heisman Trophy stock with great performances in the two games Texas football has played so far this season, and he's also got former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow's approval.

“He should be in the conversation for the Heisman if not one of the highest guys right now because of what he’s done and where he’s done it,” Tebow said, per the Sporting News.

In the Longhorns' 37-10 win at home over the Rice Owls in their season opener, Quinn Ewers went 19 of 30 for 260 passing yards and three touchdowns. He topped that performance a week after against a tougher opponent and in a more hostile environment, completing 24 of his 38 throws for 349 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a massive 34-24 upset victory in Tuscaloosa over the Alabama Crimson Tide. On the season, Ewers already has 609 passing yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions on a 63.2 percent completion rate.

Defeating a team like Alabama, let alone on the road, must have definitely given Ewers' chances to win the Heisman Trophy a lift, though, it is still too early in the season to say that the quarterback has it in the bag already. In any case, Tebow surely knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won it in 2007, the same year he led the Gators to a BCS national title.