The Texas Longhorns put their stamp on the college football world with a revenge victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, thanks to Quinn Ewers controlling the fourth quarter en route to a 34-24 win.

After falling short a year ago at home in a heartbreaking loss, Ewers and the Longhorns got the job done in Tuscaloosa with a dominating performance. Texas trailed for roughly one minute in the entire contest, before busting it open with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was proud of the resolve his guys showed, after missing a few opportunities to extend the lead allowed Bama to briefly gain control at the end of the third quarter.

“Even when it got dicey … I love the response and the grit and perseverance our guys showed,” Sarkisian said.

Ewers threw for 349 yards in the air and three touchdowns in the double digit victory. He had lit up the stat sheet at the beginning of the game last season, but was forced to leave with an injury after throwing for 134 yards in two drives. But Ewers put the past behind him, and chose to celebrate this statement victory with his family and teammates.

“It's definitely going to be a moment I remember forever,” Ewers said after the game, per ESPN.

Ewers and the Longhorns are back in action next week when they host Wyoming, and will take the field as a top-10 team after their massive road upset. They will have plenty of tests on the way to a repeat quest as Big 12 champs, but Ewers will continue to lead the ship with Sarkisian to a successful season.