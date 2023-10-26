Quinn Ewers fell to injury during the Texas Longhorns win against Houston. For that reason, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian was given the tough choice of naming the replacement.

The Longhorns have a plethora of capable quarterbacks, one of which is Arch Manning who has received a ton of hype coming out of high school. However, we're going to have to wait to see Manning's debut.

Sarkisian officially announced that Maalik Murphy will start against BYU in what should be a competitive matchup, according to 247 Sports.

‘Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian officially announced that Maalik Murphy will start at quarterback on Saturday vs. BYU in place of the injured Quinn Ewers.'

The Longhorns are fully backing Murphy as well, as they hyped him up on social media.

Ewers is currently dealing with a “grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder,” per ESPN. He's considered week-to-week, so there is no telling when Ewers will return for the Longhorns.

The Texas football team is currently 6-1 and still very much in the playoff race. Although losing Ewers is a tough situation, the Longhorns have plenty of depth at quarterback.

Murphy is a massive quarterback, as he stands at 6-5 and weighs in at 235 pounds. This is a perfect opportunity for Murphy to prove himself, as the consensus around the young recruit is that he needs game experience to develop.

As for Arch Manning, it appears he'll be on the bench for a little while longer. He's a true freshman with all of the talent in the world. However, the more he can sit and learn as a freshman the better off he'll be in the long run.

With that said, look for Maalik Murphy to take full advantage of this opportunity while Quinn Ewers sits out with an injury. If he can prove to be a reliable option, then Texas will feel much more comfortable in the long run.