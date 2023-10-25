The Texas Longhorns are one of the best teams in college football. The Big 12 football powerhouse has a record of 6-1 and is tied for second in the conference standings. Now, Texas football looks to continue its dominance in the future, as Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns land 5-star wide receiver recruit Ryan Wingo.

Longhorns look to dominate long-term with recruit commitment

The 6'2 200-pound WR from Saint Loius, MO chose the Longhorns over the Missouri football program, per Recruiting Expert Hayes Fawcett. As a result, Texas' monstrous passing game will continue to thrive in the coming years.

All-Big 12 football candidate Quinn Ewers is one of the best QBs in college football, but he will likely be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Thus, rising QBs Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning have a fine target to pass to next year.

Steve Sarkisian faces a tough dilemma following Ewers' injury against the Houston Cougars. The head coach must decide if Murphy or Manning will take the Longhorns' starting job. Both players are legit options to lead the offense.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton Manning, was a highly touted recruit coming into Texas. The true freshman looks to be a promising QB as he continues to develop. In contrast, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy has one extra year of experience. He filled in for the injured Quin Ewers against Houston.

Both QBs are great options for the Longhorns as they try to stay at the top of college football.

Meanwhile, Murphy and Manning must both be excited about Ryan Wingo's anticipated arrival. The incoming freshman's elite size and speed should help the Texas offense wreak havoc.