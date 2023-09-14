The Texas football team is the talk of college football after a thrilling win against Nick Saban and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Quinn Ewers has proved to be the real deal, with Arch Manning waiting in the wings, and suddenly, the Longhorns have become a trendy College Football Playoff pick.

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer has now joined the Texas football hype with a bold take (h/t Dan Morrison of On3).

“Top to bottom, I think Texas is the best team in the country. I thought that going into the season if they stayed healthy and if they just kind of figured out things, you know, Texas, you can’t go back and say Texas hasn’t had players. That’s nonsense. There was something wrong and whatever was wrong seems to be figured out…The Wolverines are right up there too. No one asked me my vote, but my vote would be Texas No. 1″

Texas has certainly looked the part of a team worth of a College Football Playoff spot, but labeling the Longhorns as the best team in college football might be a little bit of a stretch at this moment. Nonetheless, time will tell, and the Texas football team faces Wyoming, Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma before a Week 7 bye.

The next few weeks should let us know how good this team really is, although Steve Sarkisian has the Longhorns flying high after a massive win against the Crimson Tide.

It's not such a wild take by Urban Meyer, and only time will tell.