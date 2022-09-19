There was a bit of drama involving Texas Longhorns star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown supposedly getting arrested on Monday for marijuana possession, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has cleared things up and explained what really happened.

An initial report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer said Overshown was arrested Monday for possession of less than two ounces of weed. However, Sarkisian later said the linebacker was issued a citation in December 2021 and did a jail walkthrough on Monday morning. This situation was handled internally months ago:

Sarkisian also tells the @statesman that Overshown's punishment was handled internally "months ago." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 19, 2022

Hummer followed up with updates of his own, including the report and a note about an incident in July 2022:

This is all a bit confusing, but it doesn’t seem as if DeMarvion Overshown is going to face any further discipline, at least based on what Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns linebacker is set to miss the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech after getting called for targeting in last weekend’s win over UTSA. Overshown ranks second on Texas with 23 tackles through three weeks of the season.

Overshown is a fifth-year senior for the Longhorns and is coming off two prolific seasons. He racked up 74 tackles in 2021, which was preceded by a 60-tackle season in 2020.

Texas is 2-1 on the young 2022 campaign. The Longhorns are close to being 3-0, with the one loss being a heartbreaker against top-ranked Alabama. Texas had the Crimson Tide on the ropes, only to suffer a 20-19 defeat.

We’ll see how much DeMarvion Overshown plays on Saturday against Texas Tech.