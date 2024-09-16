Texas football fans held their collective breath when star quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday's game versus the UTSA Roadrunners with an abdomen injury. A tremendous performance by backup Arch Manning allayed some of their concerns, but many Longhorns supporters would feel more comfortable having an experienced and proven talent at the helm in a pivotal 2024 campaign.

Based on the latest information to come out, they might not have to fret too much. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says that Ewers is questionable for the team's Week 4 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe, per The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr.

There is still plenty of skepticism surrounding the Heisman Trophy contender's status, as it was initially reported that he will likely miss Saturday's home game, but this update suggests that there is a decent chance Ewers will be in action for the bulk of Texas' SEC schedule. And considering the program's serious national championship ambitions, such a development could make an enormous difference.

Is Texas football equipped for a title run regardless of their starting QB?

Manning's own prowess should not be dismissed. The five-star recruit and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning might possess the ability to lead this loaded squad to the College Football Playoff. Moreover, he could prove to be the superior Longhorns quarterback and more promising NFL Draft prospect when the history books are written in Austin. For now, though, Texas trusts and wants Quinn Ewers to lead this year.

The 21-year-old has 691 passing yards, eight touchdowns, a magnificent 73.4 completion percentage and two interceptions through the first three weeks of the season. Manning threw four TDs versus UTSA and added an eye-popping 67-yard rushing score to his breakout showing. The present and future appears to be quite bright for Texas football, but that does not mean they will just stroll right into the national championship game.

The Longhorns will play detested foe Oklahoma and title favorite Georgia in October, which could go a long way in positioning themselves for the CFP. The belief is that No. 3 will be available for both of those high-profile showdowns, but even with Sarkisian's questionable designation, Ewers' recovery timetable remains uncertain.