Texas football continued their hot start to the 2024 season on Saturday, beating the visiting UTSA Roadrunners 56-7 in front of their home fans. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for two touchdowns before leaving the game due to injury. This opened the door for rising redshirt freshman Arch Manning to step in. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning had a QBR of 99.9 in the win, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another. His 67-yard scoring run drew the attention of Texas football legend Vince Young on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!” remarked Young on the social media site.

Manning went 9 of 12 for 223 yards after coming on for Ewers in the second quarter. The starting signal caller left with an oblique injury, but the Longhorns kept rolling. Coach Steve Sarkisian's program is looking to make a strong first impression during their inaugural season in the SEC, and that impression continued on Saturday. Now it's time to see if Ewers will be out for a longer period of time, or if he'll return soon. This injury could be Manning's opportunity to seize control of the Longhorns offense.

Arch Manning could be future at QB for Steve Sarkisian, Texas football

The latest in the lineage of Manning quarterbacks, Arch's recruitment was one of the most followed sagas in recent history. Sarkisian finally locked him in, and he redshirted last season. Now, he could get his chance to show what he can do while leading the Texas football attack. Based on what he showed Saturday, the future might be now for the Longhorns.

Yet, Ewers isn't a slouch either. Another highly rated recruit (five-star rating, like Manning), Ewers began his career at Ohio State before joining the Texas football program. He helped lead them to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff last season. They lost a close game to the Washington Huskies in the semifinals, falling 37-31. Now in their first season in the SEC, Sarkisian's squad looks to have a similar season.

An SEC title and CFP berth would be a great start, but the goal of the Longhorns is to win the national title. In an expanded 12-team field, one could argue that winning the championship is much tougher. Especially if Texas plays in the first-round matchups on campus, a potential path if they do not win the SEC. They haven't played in their first conference matchup, but it is looming against Mississippi State at home in Austin. Whether Manning or Ewers is leading the Longhorns by then is yet to be seen.