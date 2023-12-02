Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on wide receiver Xavier Worthy after his scary ankle injury

Texas football's Xavier Worthy appeared to have suffered a severe ankle injury in this afternoon's Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State. Texas was in the process of blowing out the Cowboys 42-12 when the incident occurred.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian provided an injury update on the wide receiver following his team's Big 12 Championship Game win over Oklahoma State.

Sarkisian had positive news to report on the California native, “He’s OK. X-rays were negative so he’ll be OK,” Sarkisian told ABC immediately after the Longhorns’ 49-21 win.

Worthy had six catches for 86 yards before going down with the ankle injury. He has been one of the most electric playmakers on the Longhorns’ roster this year, leading Texas football with 883 yards and five receiving touchdowns entering Saturday’s game.

As for the game itself, quarterback Quinn Ewers was absolutely on point for Texas football on Saturday as he led the Longhorns to the big win. The star quarterback finished the day with 452 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He was near perfect as Texas football controlled the game from the opening kickoff.

The last time Texas football won the Big 12 championship was back in 2009. With that said, the Longhorns hope to make a playoff appearance. But they'll need some help in doing so. Louisville has a chance to knock Florida State out of the CFP, which is exactly what this Texas team needs.

If Texas makes the postseason, they'll have a chance to win the National Championship, which would make for a story book ending.