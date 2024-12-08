The Texas football program entered Saturday's SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on a hot streak. Since the Bulldogs came to Austin and beat Texas earlier in the regular season, head coach Steve Sarkisian's program went on a run to close their first SEC season, clinching a spot in the title game opposite Georgia. In a sometimes-sloppy matchup that went into overtime, the Dawgs once again beat the Horns, winning 22-19. Sarkisian had a few different things to say about his team to the press after the loss, including comments to Inside Texas on X, formerly Twitter.

“Steve Sarkisian: ‘I think every guy that was out there battling and competing left it all out there,'” Sark stated after the title tilt.

In a back-and-forth matchup, the Texas football program showed once again that it belongs in the top tiers of college football. Even with the loss, the Longhorns will likely make their second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. They will likely host a first-round matchup at home in Austin. Their opponent is anyone's guess as of right now. One thing is for certain: Sark will have the Longhorns, led by star quarterback Quinn Ewers, ready to go in two weeks' time.

Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers hope to lead Texas football to CFP glory

Ewers didn't have his best game in the loss to Georgia, going 27 of 46 for 358 passing yards and a touchdown pass. His two interceptions were ill-timed, and he was sacked six times on the afternoon. In order for the Longhorns to make a run deeper than last year's, they need their signal caller to remain upright. Hopefully left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. will be at full strength before their probable first-round matchup. Sarkisian was confident in his team moving forward.

“Steve Sarkisian: ‘These guys give me no reasons for pause that they won't rebound and play really good football in two weeks,'” posted Inside Texas post-game.

The Texas football program may not have been at their best Saturday, but they still almost won the day. Still, the best teams in sports win even when they don't have their best. Can the Longhorns rebound and start a probable College Football Playoff run with a win at home? If Sark, Ewers and the rest of the team have anything to say about it, then today's disappointment will soon lead to CFP glory.