In another shocking result in HBCU football, Texas Southern dominated Alcorn 44-10, a significant game in the SWAC West division race.

In another shocking result in HBCU football Texas Southern dominated Alcorn 44-10, a significant game in the SWAC West division race. The game was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to the Houston Dynamo hosting a Major League Soccer playoff game in Shell Energy Stadium, the venue for the Braves & Tigers's contest.

Texas Southern dominated the game from the start, showcasing their offensive prowess and solid defense. On the opening drive of the game, quarterback Jace Wilson connected with Trenton Leary for a 67-yard touchdown reception to put the score at 7-0 after the successful PAT.

The Tigers didn't let up as Wilson found Quay Davis, who made a 48-yard catch that put Texas Southern in position to score again. LaDarius Owens ripped off an 11-yard run to put the Tigers up 14-0. The Braves didn't know what hit them.

Alcorn State didn't lay down as star runningback Jarveon Howard ran for a 7-yard touchdown, capping a six-play, 72-yard drive with a touchdown to stop the bleeding. The score was now a manageable 14-7 as the first quarter ended.

The game then started to get out of hand as Texas Southern dominated the second quarter. A muffed punt by Alcorn State gave TSU excellent field position, and they capitalized on it with a 15-yard trick play touchdown pass from Leary to Blanton, extending their lead to 21-7.

Alcorn State managed to get within field goal range, but TSU's defense held strong, forcing a missed field goal. Texas Southern got on the scoreboard again after the defensive stand thanks to a four-yard touchdown run by Jacorey Howard. Later on in the game, The defense then forced an interception, which led to LaDarius Owens making history.

Owns broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, setting Texas Southern's all-rushing record. leading to another touchdown by Owens, who surpassed TSU's all-time rushing record with a spectacular 62-yard run. His touchdown run also pushed the lead to 44-10, shutting the door on a dominant performance.

Owens had a phenomenal game, rushing for 211 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Wilson was also on fire, passing for 288 yards and one touchdown. Texas Southern is also able to end the season on a high note, as they've defeated Alcorn in consecutive seasons for the first time in two decades.

Alcorn finishes the season with a game against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday at 3 PM EST. Meanwhile, Alcorn gears up for a rivalry matchup against Jackson State University in the Soul Bowl on Saturday at 3 PM EST.