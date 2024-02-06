Texas Tech visits Baylor as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 23 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3) take on the No. 13 ranked Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3) Tuesday night. This game will continue our college basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Baylor prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Texas Tech is having a good season. They are ranked 23rd, and sit just 0.5 games out of first place in the Big-12. However, they are on a two-game losing streak. Pop Isaacs is the team's leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. Warren Washington leads the team in rebounding while Joe Toussaint leads the team in assists and steals.

Baylor is tied with Texas Tech for third in the Big-12, so they are also just half a game back from first place in the conference. The Bears have won their last two games, though. Baylor gets their scoring from a variety of players as they have five players scoring over 10.0 points per game. Ja'Kobe Walter leads the team with 14.5 points per game. RayJ Dennis is is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in assists.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Baylor Odds

Texas Tech: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +202

Baylor: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech scores 77.0 points per game, and they need to keep up offensively with Baylor if they want to win this game. The Red Raiders are in luck, though. Baylor allows the third-most points per game in the Big-12 this season. It is just 70.8 points per game, but Texas Tech should be able to put up some points.

Baylor also allows the highest field goal percentage in the Big-12. Texas Tech needs to hit their shots in this game, but there is a good chance they do just that. As long as Texas Tech scores, they will cover this spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor scores the second most points in the Big-12. A majority of their high-scoring games came early in the season. However, they are still a threat to put up 85-90 points every time they take the court. If Texas Tech gets lazy on defense, Baylor will make them regret it immediately. If Baylor can get to their season average, they will win this game.

Baylor is second in the Big-12 in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and they get to the charity stripe the second-most times in the conference. Baylor should be able to use all this to their advantage in this game. If Baylor puts up 75+ points, they are going to win this game.

Final Texas Tech-Baylor Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Texas Tech and Baylor are both good teams, and they are both capable of putting up big games. However, I will always preach that home games mean more in college. Home games make a massive difference in college basketball, and that is important to keep in mind. Because of this, I think Baylor comes away with a top-25 win in this game. I will even take them to cover the spread.

Final Texas Tech-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -5.5 (-120), Over 145.5 (-115)