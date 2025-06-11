Angel Reese has had a tough start to the 2025 WNBA season alongside her teammates, with the team dropping to 2-6 after another brutal 85-66 loss to the defending champion New York Liberty. However, the Chicago Sky star has also dealt with hardships off the court, as she's gotten more personal scrutiny from both traditional and social media.

Despite having a standout game and becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 30 career double-doubles, Reese was hit with a non-basketball question in the Sky's post-game press conference. New teammate Ariel Atkins interrupted to set the record straight on how she noticed Reese being treated.

“The amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day, and she still shows up,” Atkins started. “So whatever questions y'all got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it, but all the other nonsense, it's irrelevant. We're here to play basketball and do what we do.

“We're having a hard time right now, at the end of the day. This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy,” Atkins said definitively.

“So whatever else y'all want to come at her for, the way that she acts, she has to build a wall. She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn't, people will break her down. Not only just because of the way she looks, because of the way she carries herself.”

Ariel Atkins on the criticism Angel Reese receives outside of basketball. pic.twitter.com/SGtmd1uBLA — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old continued to address the common criticisms that have been increasingly surrounding Reese since the season began.

Article Continues Below

“She doesn't just walk around and act like, ‘I'm this, I'm that.' Nah, she knows who she is! And we ain't gonna break her down for that. So, whatever other question y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball,” the seven-year WNBA veteran said conclusively. “Maybe a box score question? But the kid's crown is heavy. Respect that.”

Reese thanked and shared a hug with Atkins after she finished her speech, and she took to X, formerly Twitter, later that night to reiterate her gratitude to the WNBA champion and two-time All-Star.

“Love my vet man,” Reese posted with teary-eyed and heart emojis on a video of Atkins' passionate moment.

Love my Vet man🥺💗 https://t.co/afXWGPFjXf — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Olympic gold medalist has been one of multiple current and former WNBA stars who have spoken out on the discourse around Angel Reese and the league this campaign. Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird recently called out how easily the focus in women's sports can shift away from basketball and the role the media can sometimes play in diverting the topic.