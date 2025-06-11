Tuesday night's game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn had a special guest, as the newly crowned French Open women's singles tournament champion Coco Gauff was in the building.

Gauff is coming off a sensational Roland Garros run, one that saw the No. 2-ranked player in the world take down No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals to the tune of a 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4 score.

Following the Liberty's 85-66 demolition of Angel Reese and company, New York star guard Sabrina Ionescu met with Gauff on the court and gave the two-time Grand Slam champion a New York jersey as a present before posing for photos.

Sabrina Ionescu gifted the newly crowned Roland Garros winner Coco Gauff with a jersey after the Liberty’s win over the Sky 🙌 From champion, to champion. (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/ijV7pFJs7K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gauff captivated several athletes from the professional ranks with her French Open victory. She had come close to winning it before, losing to Iga Świątek in the 2022 finals. She continued to have strong performances in the same tournament, as she advanced to at least the quarterfinal stage in each of his next three trips to Roland Garros, including the 2025 campaign, where she got the better of Sabalenka despite losing the first set of their match.

Like Gauff, the Liberty know what it's like to top the field, as New York won the 2024 WNBA championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx in five games in the WNBA Finals. New York has not lost since, having started the 2025 campaign with nine wins in a row following the Liberty's takedown of the Sky the second time around. The defending WNBA champs also defeated Chicago on May 22, 99-74.

Ionescu paced the Liberty in Tuesday's game, going 9-for-14 from the field with two 3-pointers for a 23-point outing. Breanna Stewart added 18 points while Kennedy Burke came off the bench and chipped in a total of 15 points for New York, which will look to keep it going on Saturday versus the Indiana Fever on the road.