The Indianapolis Colts offseason has taken on a sharper tone after CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon delivered a pointed message to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. In a recent interview shared by 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, Irsay-Gordon made it clear that while the organization believes in its leadership, expectations are rising.

“We are very confident,” Irsay-Gordon said.

“Having said that, as my dad said before he passed, Chris and Shane know that they have things they need to fix. We talked about not micromanaging people but also, we have a standard here, and it hasn’t been good enough.”

Her comments send a clear signal to fans and the Colts front office, success won’t be measured by wins alone. Irsay-Gordon emphasized that excellence must come first.

“Winning is great, but I would even take it a step further in saying we’re really committed to being the best. And if we’re the best, we will win games. I think Chris and Shane are totally capable of doing that, and we’re confident that they can.”

That confidence, however, is being paired with accountability. The Colts haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and are coming off yet another inconsistent season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, entering his third NFL season, remains a major variable. The team’s 2023 first-round pick has shown flashes of promise but is still battling durability questions after multiple injuries, including a shoulder issue. His development in Year 3 will play a key role in determining just how secure Ballard and Steichen’s futures really are.

With Irsay-Gordon now at the helm as CEO, the Colts are operating under a far more hands-on ownership style. She’s frequently seen at practices and even on the sidelines during games, evaluating communication and decision-making in real time.

Her leadership marks a generational shift for the franchise. Along with her sisters, Irsay-Gordon has emphasized legacy stewardship while also demonstrating that results will dictate direction. If Richardson falters or the team fails to meet expectations in the upcoming NFL season, big changes could follow.

For now, Ballard and Steichen have ownership's support—but the standard has been raised.