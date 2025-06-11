The Los Angeles Chargers more than doubled their win total last season and returned to the playoffs, bringing about what many hoped was definitive change. A turnover-ridden, blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Wild Card Weekend stifled fans' enthusiasm and opened up wounds that were starting to close. However, as long as Jim Harbaugh is manning the sidelines, there is reason to believe a true turnaround is attainable.

But is the longtime football head coach at full force? While talking to the media on the first day of mandatory minicamp, Harbaugh revealed he underwent successful cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery this offseason.

“The doctors can't find anything wrong with me,” he said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim. “A-grade.” The Chargers are surely happy to hear that their leader received almost a perfect bill of health, but enduring procedures and subsequent recovery periods can be draining. Harbaugh will likely need his trademark energy to perform his job to full effect.

That does not seem to be an issue, however. The 61-year-old sounds as devoted to the game as ever, determined to give everything he has for his team and craft. Harbaugh's dedication reinforces the sentiment he expressed last October. “It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline.”

This man waited a long time to return to the NFL. He is focused on leaving a huge imprint in SoFi Stadium. Harbaugh's second season at the helm could show how close the franchise is to reaching genuine relevance.

Article Continues Below

What is the Chargers' identity?

Justin Herbert leads an offense that will feature new faces like running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris and wide receiver Tre Harris, and an old friend in Mike Williams. Standout playmaker Ladd McConkey is supposedly making strides, and right guard Mekhi Becton aims to provide further support in the trenches after signing with the team in free agency. Harbaugh's vision continues to take shape, much to the delight of an embattled fan base.

The 2011 NFL Coach of the Year knows what it takes to change a team's culture. He quickly restored the San Francisco 49ers to excellence, guiding them to their first Super Bowl appearance in 18 years and earning double-digit wins in three straight campaigns. Harbaugh then went back to college, reviving his Alma mater Michigan and eventually celebrating a national title during the 2023-24 season.

That Ann Arbor run was rife with controversy, but the program proudly displays its championship banner in the Big House. The Chargers want to experience similar glory. They are counting on a rejuvenated Jim Harbaugh to push them closer to that ultimate goal next season.