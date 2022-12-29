By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tyler Shough is coming back for one more season in Lubbock. The quarterback told Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Wednesday night after the Texas Tech Red Raiders took down the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl, 42-25, that he will be returning in 2023 to Texas Tech football.

Texas Tech QB, Tyler Shough just told me “I’m coming back – we have unfinished business.”

Shough came up big for Texas Tech football against the Rebels. He completed just 23 of his 39 pass attempts for a touchdown and an interception, but he burned rubber for a career-high 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He led Texas Tech football’s ground attack that punished the Rebels all night long, with the team totaling 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 48 rushing attempts. His performance earned him Texas Bowl MVP honors, and that’s despite playing ill, per Mason Horodyski of KAMC News.

#TexasTech QB and @TexasBowl MVP Tyler Shough said that he and several players had food poisoning coming into the Texas Bowl. “[This morning] Me and Coach Barilow kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Flu Game’” #WreckEm

While Texas Tech football failed to rank going into the postseason, the Red Raiders still had a memorable ending to their 2022 college football campaign, closing it out on a four-game win streak. Prior to beating the Rebels, the Red Raiders battered the Kansas Jayhawks, the Iowa State Cyclones, and the Oklahoma Sooners to finish Big 12 play above .500 with a 5-4 conference record.

The Red Raiders started the season mostly utilizing Donovan Smith under center before Shough grabbed control of the position late in the regular season. Apart from their Texas Bowl victory, Shough and Texas Tech football can best remember their 2022 experience by looking back at victories over Top 25 squads Houston Cougars and Texas Longhorns earlier in the campaign.