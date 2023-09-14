Many times over the last decade-plus, people have asked the question: is Texas football back? The answer finally appears to be a resounding yes. Last week, the Longhorns knocked down college football's most elite program, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has big plans for Texas, and that continues with their next matchup, a game against Wyoming.

When and where is Texas vs. Wyoming?

After collecting one of the biggest wins in recent program history while on the road against Alabama, the Texas football team returns home to play Wyoming. They will take on the Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16.

How to watch?

The Longhorn Network provides round-the-clock coverage of all things Texas athletics. While this is a privilege for die-hard fans, it can make the games somewhat inconvenient to find. Streaming services, including Vidgo and Sling TV, have the network. It can also be watched on the ESPN app.

Numerous TV providers have the channel. The complete list can be found here.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, Texas

TV channel: Longhorn Network | Live stream: Vidgo and Sling TV

Odds: Texas -29.5 | O/U 49.5

Texas storylines

In 2022, Texas lost a heartbreaker to Alabama. In what seemed likely to be a breakout game for Quinn Ewers — the highly touted prospect and Ohio State transfer — the quarterback instead went down with an injury, and the Longhorns ended up losing 20-19. Things went much differently in 2023.

Ewers had his true breakout game last week, and Texas beat Alabama 34-24. Texas' win over the then-third-ranked Alabama was their win against a top-five team since 2010. It catapulted Texas into being ranked fourth in the nation, also their first time in the top five since 2010.

If Ewers could live up to his potential is no longer a question mark. The former top-ranked recruit is on top of the college football world right now. He has 609 passing yards and seven total touchdowns through two games this season. While it wasn't even a guarantee he'd start over freshman Arch Manning coming into the season, Ewers has now proven why he was so highly thought of by teams across the nation coming out of high school.

Ewers isn't alone, though. Xavier Worthy is a potential first-round draft prospect. The receiver has 12 catches and 165 receiving yards so far, both team highs. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has 158 yards in his own right, while Adonai Mitchell has already caught three touchdown passes from Ewers this season.

Wyoming storylines

Texas' Week 3 opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys, is not a team of slouches. While the Longhorns are certainly riding a high, they will need to be focused against Wyoming. The Cowboys are 2-0, with one of those wins being an impressive victory over Texas Tech.

Andrew Peasley has been one of the most surprisingly good quarterbacks in the early parts of the NCAA season. He has six total touchdowns so far. While the Cowboys rank just 95th in total offense, they have been perfect when getting inside the red zone. Peasley may not be blessed with the physical traits of a ball thrower like Ewers, but he has a grittiness to him and a drive to win at all costs that has led to his team finding early success.

While it is unlikely that the Mountain West school will go 2-0 against Big 12 teams to start the season, there is still the possibility for an upset. Over the years, Texas has been known to get fans' hopes up high before letting everyone down with devastating performances. Proving that they are indeed for real continues against Wyoming.