Steve Sarkisian's Texas football program went on the road to Alabama and made a statement with a 34-24 win, and made some history by winning in a fashion that has not been seen against Nick Saban since he was coaching at LSU in 2003.

The Texas football program's win over Alabama was Nick Saban's first double-digit home loss as a college head coach since Florida defeated LSU in 2003 by the score of 19-7, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers impressed by completing 24 out of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama, connecting on two deep shots in the game.

On the other hand, everyone knew that Alabama's quarterback situation was up in the air this season. It was between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner. Jalen Milroe won out, and he showed some promising signs against Middle Tennessee State in Week 1. However, Milroe threw two interceptions in the game. The second one was especially bad, as it was returned inside the Alabama 10 yard line, and resulted in a Texas score that made it 27-16.

Alabama and Milroe responded with a 39 yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack and a two-point conversion pass to Isaiah Bond that cut it to 27-24 Texas.

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns then responded with his second long touchdown of the night, this one to Adonai Mitchell for 39 yards. That made it 34-24, and it stayed that way until the end.

Saban and Alabama have some things to figure out. They will visit South Florida next week before coming home to play Ole Miss.