Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon was excellent in the Longhorns' resounding home win against the Huskies.

Texas women's basketball star junior Rori Harmon stepped up huge for the Longhorns on Sunday against No. 11 UConn Huskies and earned further respect of head coach Geno Auriemma.

“I think she's the best player we've played against so far this year, by far. Defensively, I thought she was really instrumental in keeping Paige from getting in any kind of rhythm, Auriemma of Harmon said after his Huskies lost to Texas women's basketball in Austin, 80-68 (h/t Danny Davis of the Austin Statesman).

“Offensively, I think she just takes the ball and goes to her spot. I was really impressed with the control that she has of herself and the game. There was very rarely a time when she's trying to make a play that isn't the right play at that time. And she takes shots that she knows she can make. I was really, really impressed. I thought she's the best player we've played against. They're a team that has very, very few if any weaknesses that I can see,” Auriemma added.

Harmon was effective and efficient in the 39 minutes she spent on the floor versus the Huskies, pacing Texas women's basketball with 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to go with 13 assists, five rebounds, and a steal. Not only that but Harmon also did an excellent job at slowing down Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

Drawing such praise from an accomplished figure in college basketball like Auriemma speaks volumes about Harmon's quality of play, which the Longhorns are hoping she'd sustain the rest of the season.