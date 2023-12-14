Vic Schaefer, the head coach of Texas women's basketball, has praised his current team as his best since 2020.

Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer has boldly proclaimed his current squad as the best he's coached since his tenure began in 2020. The statement comes on the heels of Texas' historic undefeated start this season, marking a pivotal moment in the program's resurgence on the national stage.

Currently unbeaten and holding the fifth spot in the AP Top 25, the Longhorns are aiming for their first Final Four since 2003. Schaefer, with a history of guiding Mississippi State to the national championship game in both 2017 and 2018, sees junior point guard Rori Harmon as key to Texas' aspirations. Harmon's offseason improvements, especially in mental toughness and offensive skills, have been evident, with a 52.8% effective field goal percentage this season.

Her exceptional performance against UConn on Dec. 3 included 27 points and 13 assists, a record-breaking achievement against the Huskies. Her dominance was acknowledged by UConn's coach Geno Auriemma, who called her “the best player we've played against this year, by far.”

Schaefer's faith in Harmon's consistent performance is strong: “Ain't nobody on our team play harder than Rori Harmon,” he said, as reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

His confidence in this team mirrors his experience with successful Mississippi State teams, emphasizing the importance of strong leadership from the point guard position. With returning players like DeYona Gaston and Aaliyah Moore and emerging talents, his assessment of the team's potential seems justified. Last season, facing challenges such as Harmon's foot injury and roster shifts, the Longhorns clinched their first Big 12 regular-season title since 2003-04, a testament to their resilience, as reflected in their championship rings inscribed with “perseverance.”

Following their recent victory over Arizona on Wednesday, the Longhorns' journey this season looks promising.