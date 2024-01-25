Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer blames poor effort for No. 10 Texas' 91-87 upset to unranked Oklahoma.

The No. 10 Texas women's basketball team faced a disappointing loss against unranked Oklahoma on Wednesday, ending the game with a 91-87 loss. Texas coach Vic Schaefer didn't mince words about his the Longhorns' performance following the game.

“We didn't play very hard tonight,” Schafer said, as reported by Mike Rosner of the Associated Press. “So that's what happens against a good offensive team. They played with a real edge. I didn't have my team ready to go tonight.”

Oklahoma's performance, led by Skylar Vann with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Payton Verhulst's 18 points, was a stark contrast to Texas' struggle. The Sooners (12-6, 6-1 Big 12) demonstrated cohesive play and strategic execution, with Lexy Keys scoring 15 points and Nevaeh Tot delivering 10 assists without a single turnover.

“I feel like all five people on the court can score,” said Vann, who converted 7 of 9 from the field and all four of her free throws. “We're hard to guard. Against a good team like Texas, you've got to really be able to find each other and really be connected at tough moments like where we got at the end of the game.”

Despite a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, the Longhorns (18-3, 5-3 Big 12) nearly bridged the gap, largely due to Madison Booker's efforts, who scored a season-best 29 points. Senior Shay Holle also stood out with a career-high 22 points. However, Oklahoma's consistent scoring, particularly Keys' late 3-pointer and Tot's free throws, kept them ahead.

“We're gonna enjoy this one,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We've had some lows in our season. We’ve had a roller coaster season. So if we’ve learned anything, we’ve learned that we need to just stay in the process.”

Up next, Oklahoma will host Kansas on Saturday, while the Vic Schaefer and his Longhorns seek to recover from their most recent setback in Texas' upcoming game against Cincinnati.