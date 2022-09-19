‘That was a good team win for us’: Bill Belichick speaks on Patriots’ victory vs. Steeler

Bill Belichick seemed like he couldn’t be much prouder of his team than he was following the New England Patriots’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, which was their first of the season.

New England pulled out a 17-14 win in Pittsburgh, grinding out the final few possessions of the fourth quarter to seal the game.

“Well, that was a good team win for us,” Belichick said. “You know, really proud of the way the guys competed here. This is a great, you know, football city, football environment. A lot of energy in this stadium today. And I thought our guys responded to it well. Good plays on all three areas of the game.

“You know, Pittsburgh is tough, like they always are. And a battle back and forth with them. But, you know, I thought that our play there in the fourth quarter was, you know, we came up with some big plays, two big three and out stops.”

Despite allowing just three points in the first half, the Patriots defense failed to make big stops consistently over that stretch. The Steelers converted six of their first seven third-down attempts, allowing them to control the ball for far longer than New England would’ve liked.

Even in the second half, the Patriots defense couldn’t get off the field at pivotal moments. Mitchell Trubisky carved New England’s defense for a Pittsburgh touchdown, connecting with Pat Freiermuth for an easy eight-yard score.

The two three-and-outs by the Patriots’ defense helped change the tide of the game. New England’s offense failed to move the ball much in the second half, with its lone touchdown drive coming due to a muffed punt by Steelers returner Gunner Olszewski.

The stops by the defense appeared to be the boost the offense needed, though. The Patriots got the ball back at their own 30-yard line with 6:33 left. They didn’t give it back, running 13 plays to move the ball 46 yards and run the clock out to seal the victory. New England’s offense converted two third downs on the drive, which stood out to Belichick.

“[We] held the ball for whatever it was, six minutes of the game,” Belichick said. “And we were able to run it out and kneel on it. So, some good, good football when we needed it the most.

“You know, a lot of guys contributed. I couldn’t sit here and write them all off, but, obviously, offense, defense, special teams, we got good contributions in all three areas. And that’s good, complementary football.”

The Patriots ran the ball mostly on those plays on the final drive, with Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for 17 yards on three carries and Damien Harris rushing for 28 yards on four carries. Even Mac Jones added five yards on a third-down scramble.

Belichick made sure to credit New England’s offensive line for the stretch that made sure Pittsburgh wouldn’t get a chance to tie or win the game.

“It was great to be able to hang on to the ball at the end there,” Belichick said. “And our backs ran hard, and our line gave them some space to run. We were able to control on, what was it, three first downs or whatever it was. I think it was a little over six minutes when we got the ball.

“That’s the way you want it, kneeling the ball. That’s the best way to win. So, they did a great job.”

New England’s win on Sunday came after an uninspiring Week 1 loss to Miami, in which it fell 20-7. The Patriots were also under scrutiny for much of training camp and the preseason for their approach to replacing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the unit struggled to string together good plays during that stretch.

For Belichick, Sunday’s win should bring a good feeling around the Patriots’ locker room.

“I think it was just good to reinforce the things that we’re doing,” Belichick said. “The way we prepared, the way we played was good enough to come in here and win against a good football team. A team that had a big win last week, coming in for their home opener. The Steelers are tough, Coach [Mike] Tomlin, this organization consistently puts out high-quality football teams. And it’s good to come in here and get a win. It’s not easy.

“So, we’ll take it.”

The Patriots look to build momentum off the win as they head home for their first game at Gillete Stadium this season. They’ll host the Ravens, who fell to the Dolphins 42-38 on Sunday.