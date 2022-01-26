The 3 unsung heroes of the Hornets in 2022

The Charlotte Hornets have to be very pleased with how their season is going as they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and hold a 26-21 record.

Charlotte clearly has their two stars in Miles Bridges and Lamelo Ball, but there are many other guys on their roster who have played a major role in the success that they have found this season. Charlotte has plenty of role players on their roster who have really stepped up for them this season and could be looked at as unsung heroes because they are getting forgot about behind their two stars.

Let’s take a look at the three biggest unsung heroes of this year’s Charlotte Hornets team.

Hornets Unsung Heroes 2022

3. Terry Rozier

It is tough to call Terry Rozier an unsung hero because everybody around the league clearly knows that this guy can go out and score the basketball at a high level. What people aren’t giving him credit for is that he is almost looked at as a third option on this team and while that could potentially be the case, he shouldn’t necessarily be looked at as a third option. There’s a very good chance that he could be the number one option on this Hornets team and he needs to start getting the respect that he deserves.

Terry Rozier is currently averaging 18.5 points per game as well as four assists with over one steal per game. He’s also shooting the three-point shot at 37.3% and has been a huge help in stretching the floor for this Hornets team.

The Hornets might not be in a position to contend for a title this season, but they’re going to have a great chance of bringing in a few guys who can really make a major impact for this team in the future and potentially get them to be a championship-caliber team. Terry Rozier is going to be one of those guys who needs to still be on their roster even after all the big moves that they make because as we have seen with him at times, he can take over a game and really be an elite player in this league.

There has been some outside noise that the Hornets could look to trade Terry Rozier, but this would be a horrible decision for this team because he is one of the main reasons why they have been able to find the success that they have had this season despite how young they are.

2. Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre has been one of those guys throughout his career who can’t really seem to stick on a team and it is questionable why. He has been great for this Hornets team this season as he is currently averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. Not only can he help stretch the floor and score at a pretty high level for this team, but he is also one of their taller players and he certainly helps them out on the defensive side of the ball. There are nights where he does not play great defense but just because of how big he is, he certainly is a help on the defensive side of the ball.

Kelly Oubre, just like Terry Rozier, is one of those guys who has been linked to potentially being traded at this year’s deadline or in the offseason, this would be another questionable decision from the Hornets because once again, as we have seen with him, he has the potential to be a very good player in this league and if he can just be more consistent with his defense, he can be one of the better players in the NBA.

Kelly Oubre essentially has everything that an NBA player wants with his size and scoring ability, he just needs to eventually put it all together, which it looks like he is going to start doing with the season that he is currently happening.

1. PJ Washington

Just like the other two players listed above, PJ Washington has been another guy who has been rumored to potentially be traded. This would be a horrible decision from the Hornets because he is still only twenty-three years old and it’s showing that he can be one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA as he’s currently shooting over 40% on over four 3-point tries per game. He is currently averaging 9.9 points per game and doing that in only twenty-four and a half minutes per night is certainly impressive. There is nights where he is red hot from 3-point range and he has certainly helped this Hornets team win many games that they would not have won if he was not on their roster.

PJ Washington isn’t a star by any means, but he definitely has the potential to be an elite three-point shooter in this league and the Hornets have to start giving him some more minutes just because he can change a game with the way he can shoot the basketball.