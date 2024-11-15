The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced Conan O’Brien as the host for the 97th Oscars. This marks the Emmy-winning comedian’s first time hosting the prestigious event, a notable shift after two consecutive years with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. The ceremony, which celebrates excellence in filmmaking, will air live on March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and other international networks, Deadline reports.

O’Brien, known for his sharp wit and long-standing success in late-night television, responded to the announcement with characteristic humor. “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” he joked.

The Academy’s leadership expressed excitement over their Oscars host choice. Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, and Janet Yang, its president, praised O’Brien’s comedic brilliance and deep appreciation for cinema. “He is the perfect person to lead this global celebration of film,” they said in a joint statement, highlighting his live TV experience and ability to engage diverse audiences. Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, echoed their enthusiasm, calling O’Brien “a preeminent comedic voice” with a unique perspective that makes him an ideal fit for the role.

A Surprise Pick and Exciting Night Ahead

O’Brien’s selection comes as a pleasant surprise, given recent speculation around potential hosts. The Academy reportedly considered a format with multiple emcees, particularly after Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney—both seasoned hosts—declined the gig. Rumors of a duo featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also circulated but were quashed after Reynolds expressed interest in collaborating with Jackman for a future show instead.

Despite these earlier discussions, O’Brien’s appointment feels refreshingly original. His distinct humor and extensive live TV background make him a standout choice for what promises to be a memorable evening. This year’s Oscars carry extra momentum after the 96th ceremony earned an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and captivated over 20 million viewers.

The 2025 Oscars will kick off with a red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, setting the stage for a night filled with cinematic tributes and, undoubtedly, O’Brien’s signature comedic flair. Fans of both film and late-night television will tune in eagerly to see how the former host of Conan adds his unique touch to Hollywood’s biggest night.