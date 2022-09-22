The best Colts fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

To say that the 2022 NFL season has been a struggle for the Indianapolis Colts is an understatement, as they have struggled to a winless start. But this roster has plenty of talent on it, talent that you can take advantage of for your fantasy football rosters, starting with this Week 3 sleeper.

Having tied the Houston Texans and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts have struggled in their first season with Matt Ryan leading the offense. As castoff Carson Wentz thrives chucking the ball around up in Washington D.C., the Colts have produced next to nothing on offense, worrying some Jonathan Taylor rosters.

But in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts have a shot to try and earn their first victory of the season. Even if they don’t, they still will have players out on the field that have matchup-winning upside this week, especially this sleeper wide receiver.

Colts Week 3 Fantasy Football Sleeper

Even when Michael Pittman Jr. suited up for the team’s season opener, Ashton Dulin still had a pretty consistent role (three receptions on six targets) as the team’s WR2. With both Paris Campbell and Cincinnati rookie Alec Pierce expected to fill the starting role alongside Pittman, it has actually been Dulin, who very likely is currently out on waivers in your fantasy football league.

Playing against the Chiefs in Week 3 likely will force the Colts into a heavy pass-focused attack on Sunday, something that will help Dulin. By providing him with a consistent target share (7.5 targets per game on average), Dulin can be that plug-in WR3 option off of your bench in a pinch.

Granted, the likelihood of one of Campbell or Pierce eventually becoming that other starting WR opposite of Pittman is pretty high, but for now, Dulin has a semi-safe floor, one not typically seen of a player that is only rostered on 1.9 percent of all ESPN fantasy football rosters.

Pittman has been making steady progress in his return from his quad injury, and with Pierce still making his return from a concussion he suffered, the opportunity is right there for Dulin to once again take hold of.

In Week 2 against the Jaguars, Dulin received a team-high seven targets, which translated into 79 receiving yards, on the day. While he has not scored a TD yet this season, his opportunity share in the passing attack gives him a great shot to erase that goose egg on Sunday.

The Kansas City pass defense averages around 250 passing yards allowed per game this year, putting them in the bottom half of the league. While Ryan is not all of a sudden going to become a 300-yard, 2-TD QB overnight, he certainly should see enough chances to help right the ship in Indianapolis, which includes focusing on Dulin in the passing game yet again.

If you are in need of a bench spot filler or even a plug-in WR3/4 option for your starting lineup this week, you can do far worse than picking up Dulin off of your waivers. With an offense that will do whatever it can to make sure it doesn’t fall to 0-2-1, the fantasy football world may be able to reap the benefits of picking Dulin up this week.