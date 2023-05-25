Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Yoimiya is back with her rerun on Genshin Impact Version 3.7! Check out the best Yoimiya build, complete with team compositions, and Artifact choices here.

Known as the most renowned pyrotechnician in all of Inazuma, Naganohara Yoimiya specializes in creating magnificent fireworks, both for display and combat. Her fireworks strike awe in the hearts of the people, which gained her the title “Queen of the Summer Festival”.

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow character, who is able to deliver a barrage of flaming arrows to enemies from a safe distance. Her Elemental Skill coats her arrows in flames, dealing Pyro damage with her normal attacks. Her charged attacks can fire additional homing arrows that all deal Pyro, which is great for dealing against multiple foes. Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst can also deal great sustained damage against grouped enemies, which can also work even when Yoimiya is not on the field. When built properly, Yoimiya can surely surprise players with her high single-target damage and respectable AoE damage. She may not be, the best 5-star character in Genshin Impact, but getting her in your pulls still shouldn’t disappoint you.

Yoimiya Overview and Abilities

Elemental Skill – Niwabi Fire-Dance

Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her.

Niwabi Enshou

During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya’s Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2.

This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field.

Elemental Burst – Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya leaps into the air along with her original creation, the “Ryuukin Saxifrage,” and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze.

Aurous Blaze

All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger an explosion, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

When an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated before its duration expires, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration.

One Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated.

Skill and Burst Guide

For her Talents, prioritize leveling up Normal Attack first before anything else. You can then split resources between her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill has an uptime of 10 seconds and a cooldown of 18 seconds, meaning it’s on cooldown about half the time which results in an awkward window for rotations. However, this becomes an easy timing to switch back to your other party members to refresh buffs, quickly generate particles, or put down heals or shields.

Her Elemental Burst practically doesn’t see the light of day for most Yoimiya players, since the popular Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set almost always puts her below 60 Energy at the start of her rotation. Her other artifact set, Echoes of an Offering, allows her to finally use this ability at the start of her rotation, while still being able to deal a ton of damage from her Normal Attacks.

Best Weapon Build for Yoimiya

Thundering Pulse – Best In Slot Weapon

Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently.

This weapon is Yoimiya’s signature weapon, and her best-in-slot. Apart from providing a huge load of Crit DMG (capping at 66.2%), its passive provides a modest ATK boost, and a huge boost to her Normal Attack damage.

Rust – Best F2P Weapon Choice

(Refinement 5) Increases Normal Attack DMG by 80% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Yoimiya won’t do a lot of charged attacks, so its passive heavily benefits her Normal Attack play style. The strength of this weapon greatly increases after multiple refinements, as it provides a whopping 80% boost to Normal Attack damage at R5.

Other Weapon Choices

Refinement 5 Slingshot

Amos’ Bow

Aqua Simulacra

Best Artifacts for Yoimiya

Artifact Main Stats

Sands of Eon

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Goblet of Eonothem

Pyro DMG

Circlet of Logos

CRIT Rate / DMG

Artifact Substats (in order)

CRIT Rate / DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

ATK Bonus

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece)

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

This artifact provides an 18% ATK boost and a massive 50% increase to Yoimiya’s Normal Attack DMG, in exchange for practically not having an Elemental Burst to use. This set is amazing if you have a 5-star weapon, since it multiplies the high base ATK of those weapons to insane values.

In a lot of situations, this is Yoimiya’s best Artifact set.

Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece)

2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: Increases Overloaded and Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

If Yoimiya is being used on Vaporize teams, the Crimson Witch of Flames may pull ahead of Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. This set is also usable on Overload teams.

Echoes of an Offering (4-piece)

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.

This is another way to build Yoimiya, since you can actually cast your Burst now and deal significantly more damage than without it. Despite the RNG of this set’s passive, it can be consistent enough over multiple rotations, which is a good thing against tough enemies and difficult content.

Best Team Composition for the Frolicking Flames

Vaporize

Yoimiya

Xingqiu or Yelan

Bennett or Yunjin

Zhongli or Thoma

This team relies on Xingqiu or Yelan to provide Hydro application off-field with their respective Elemental Bursts, and for Yoimiya to proc the Vaporize with her Normal Attacks. Bennett or Yunjin are fielded to provide bonus damage to Yoimiya, as well as some defensive capabilities. Zhongli is the premier choice for Shields in this team as he also offers some resistance shred to the enemies.

There is a variation of this that does not have a shielder, where both Xingqiu and Yelan are fielded alongside Yoimiya and her support.

Overvape

Yoimiya

Xingqiu or Yelan

Electro

Support

An evolution of the Vaporize team, the Overvape slots in some Electro characters, which can be Beidou, Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, or whoever else with capable of reliable off-field Electro application. The support for this team can be a shielder like Zhongli, or can be damage boosters like Bennett, Yun Jin, Kaedehara Kazuha, or even Sucrose.

Summary

Yoimiya is one of the more demanding characters in terms of build, and is equally niche when building teams around. That being said, the investment pays off well with big damage numbers and quick times on the Spiral Abyss. It’s incredibly worth it to build a team around her as it will make a lot of content a breeze.