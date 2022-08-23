Collei might seem like a novice in many people’s eyes, but she possesses an unyielding spirit to grow stronger every passing day, especially after she crosses paths with our Traveler. A trainee ranger of the Avidya Forest, Collei is the very first 4-star Dendro character, wielding a bow and her trusty doll she calls Cuilein-Anbar. In this Collei Guide hot off the release of version 3.0, we’ll discuss what are the best for Collei in terms of her weapon build and artifact build in Genshin Impact.

Is her arsenal and her budding experience good enough to support our Traveler, or will she be left behind by the other characters of Sumeru? The answer might surprise you, and in this article, we will be showing you the best way to build Collei.

Collei Overview and Abilities

Collei is a 4-star Dendro bow-wielder, whose role is to provide a generic source of Dendro damage for the team. She does not have exceptional traits or specialties, but she can surprisingly deal good amounts of damage with the right investment, as you will see later on in this Collei Guide.

Floral Brush is Collei’s Elemental Skill. Collie throws out a ring that returns to the user after a brief time, with each hit dealing an instance of Dendro damage. This is a straightforward skill that deals average damage and has a decent cooldown. Because this skill can hit twice and can pierce through a line of enemies, this ability can deal surprising amounts of AoE damage.

Trump-Card Kitty is Collei’s Elemental Burst. Collei throws her trusty doll named Cuilein-Anbar, which creates an explosion of Dendro damage. After the explosion, the doll creates a damaging zone around it that deals Dendro damage every time it bounces. The overall damage numbers of her burst are actually good, and despite its low uptime, Collei has a talent that increases the duration of the zone by up to 3s, whenever it creates a Dendro-based Elemental Reaction.

Collei Guide: Best Weapons for Collei

Elegy for the End – A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20 seconds. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

This is a premium choice, and must only be used on her if you have multiple copies of her, or Collie is one of your favorites, since this weapon is incredibly strong on much better characters. Elegy has the whole package for a reaction-support character: Tons of ER, free unconditional EM, and a massive team-wide ATK and EM buff.

Sacrificial Bow – (Refinement 5) After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 80% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 16 seconds.

This bow’s relatively low ER stat but high ATK stat is very helpful for Collei’s damage output, especially when this weapon allows you to constantly throw her skill twice, dealing a total of four strong AoE hits. Having double the skills also means more Dendro Energy, which is a boon for other Dendro characters.

Prototype Crescent – (Refinement 5) Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 72% for 10s.

If you’re going all-in with a damage build, Prototype Crescent is a surprisingly potent yet accessible option thanks to it being craftable. After doing one charged attack on a weak point, which almost all enemies have, you can follow up with her Skill and Burst that’s boosted by a massive ATK bonus, which persists even after you switch her out.



Best Artifact Sets for Collei

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

When using Dendro characters, expect to see this set bonus a lot. You only don’t bring this when you have a very specific comp involving two or more Dendro characters, which really isn’t a thing yet, except for a Tighnari + Collei comp. Even then, getting this for Collei is still a very smart and future-proof choice due to Dendro RES reduction being incredibly useful for a sub-DPS like her.

Instructor Set

2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

If you have another Dendro character who has Deepwood Memories, then having this artifact set that provides more EM for the team is the more optimal choice. RES reduction from the same artifact set does not stack, so you’re basically wasting a whole artifact set if one character also has this.

Best Team Composition for Collei

Dendro National (F2P) – This team, at its most budget variation, only involves 4-star characters: Collei, Xiangling, Xingqui, and Bennett. By abusing ATK snapshotting with Bennett’s Elemental Burst, the other three characters can create a mind-melting symphony of Elemental Reactions. Collei’s 20-second cooldown on her Burst perfectly lines up with the other character’s Bursts, making skill rotations very straightforward.

3.0 Double Dendro – This comp is a basic team for version 3.0, which makes use of the two new Dendro characters, Tighnari and Collei. Since Dendro Resonance increases the team’s Elemental Mastery, there is a great amount of flexibility when creating a team around them. You can add in two strong Electro characters like Raiden and Yae Miko, or even double Pyro for maximum Burn.

Summary

Collei is a fairly simple character at first glance, but can actually perform well under most circumstances. Despite her simplicity, she has a charm like no other, and her gameplay is as smooth as her soothing voice.

We hope our Collei Guide helps you in building your first Dendro-centered party. For more Genshin Impact Guides, click here.