Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear where his focus lay during the presidential inauguration. Known for his outspoken views on politics, particularly his frequent criticism of Donald Trump, Kerr chose to prioritize his team over tuning in to the ceremony, per Outkick. On the day of the inauguration, which coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kerr revealed he was watching film of the Boston Celtics rather than observing the nation’s political milestone.

“I didn’t watch the inauguration. I chose to watch Celtics tape,” Kerr admitted during a pregame press conference. His decision didn’t go unnoticed, especially considering the Warriors had just endured a crushing 40-point loss to Boston. Critics speculated whether Kerr’s choice of preparation was effective, but the coach stood firm in his priorities. With the Warriors facing injuries to key players like Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and their season hanging in the balance with a middling 21-21 record, Kerr emphasized the pressing need to focus on basketball strategies over political drama.

A Legacy of Outspokenness

Kerr’s stance on politics is far from new. A former speaker at the Democratic National Convention, he has consistently voiced his opinions on leadership, democracy, and social justice. While some see his outspokenness as polarizing, Kerr insists it stems from his belief in honesty and compassion as cornerstones of effective leadership.

When Trump secured another term in office, Kerr acknowledged the result with measured respect. “I believe in democracy. The American people voted, and I want Trump to succeed for the country’s sake,” Kerr stated, striking a balance between personal convictions and a broader hope for national unity.

Kerr’s dual roles as a basketball coach and a public figure occasionally collide, particularly when politics and sports intersect. Reflecting on his past, Kerr recalled addressing a crowd at the United Center, where he spent his years as a Chicago Bulls player. He defended his participation in political discourse, arguing that remaining silent about important issues would conflict with his values.

As the Warriors navigate a challenging season, Kerr’s focus remains on basketball, but his commitment to voicing his beliefs highlights the intricate balance he maintains between the court and the broader societal stage.