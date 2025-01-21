The Golden State Warriors took a brutal loss to the Boston Celtics on MLK Day, losing 125-85. Things did not go well for them during the game, and it may have looked like things didn't go well at the end as well. As Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry were talking to each other after the game, head coach Steve Kerr walked up and waited so he could speak to the Celtics' star. Tatum and Curry ended up taking longer than usual, and Kerr eventually walked away.

To make things even more funnier for some people, Jaylen Brown was also standing in the area waiting for Curry and Tatum, and he and Kerr didn't say a word to each other.

Though this whole interaction may be awkward, it may have been taken out of context. First off, there's a good chance that Kerr and Brown had already spoken to each other, so there's no need to have another conversation. As far as Kerr trying to talk to Tatum, at the end of the broadcast clip, you can see the two actually embrace each other.

Of course, the narrative here is that Brown and Tatum aren't fond of Kerr because of what happened during the Paris Olympics, but it seems like all is well in that department.

Warriors take tough loss to Celtics

The Warriors have been in limbo after having a strong start to the season, but they haven't been able to recapture that same fire that they had. After their loss against the Celtics, Steve Kerr shared that those types of games don't feel good for the team.

“We just kind of take it week by week. We’ve got Sacramento on Wednesday and we’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac,” Kerr said. “We’ve been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we just get blown out. These are demoralizing. The most important thing for me is for our guys to forget his one. We have a day off tomorrow, and then be ready to roll in Sacramento on Wednesday.”

The Warriors have the talent to be competitive, but it might not be enough to hang with some of the best in the league. With trying to manage Stephen Curry's minutes, and now Draymond Green in and out of the lineup with injuries, it's been hard to get consistent star play from the two that have helped carry the franchise for so many years.

It now looks like the Warriors are trying to buy more into the youth movement and not gut their team for another star, and that means that they'll just have to get better internally.