‘The competition is fierce’: Mike McDaniel gets real on Dolphins’ crowded RB room

All eyes will be on the Miami Dolphins’ new offense this season. Most of the attention will be spent on Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game with new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and head coach Mike McDaniel. The group of running backs is also worth keeping an eye on given its unpredictability.

Myles Gaskin, a dual-threat option that has led the Dolphins in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, is joined in the backfield by Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert, all of whom have extensive experience at the NFL level. All of them should see playing time this season but the amount for each player remains.

The Dolphins having so many qualified running backs seems to be a very good strategy. According to NFL.com, McDaniel loves seeing them work together and is going to play the one that he feels is best for the team’s success.

“I’m very, very happy with that room,” McDaniel told reporters Sunday as the Dolphins go through training camp. “It’s one of my favorite rooms I’ve been around. The competition is fierce, but they’re bringing the best out of each other. They get along. … They want to win the job. They don’t want to be given it at the expense of someone else…I don’t want to limit an opportunity by having a preconceived notion. There’s guys that really got our running scheme early, maybe that have more history in it.”

The Dolphins are desperate to improve and make the playoffs this season. Their revamped offense will lead the way and their run game, with so many options, should have a big part of it. Tagovailoa will need solid options out of the backfield. Thanks to the Miami front office adding numerous veterans, he should have no shortage of solid backfield mates.