Published November 15, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Experience the Season One finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology in The Devil in Me. Learn more about The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, its release date, gameplay, and story here.

The Devil in Me Release Date: November 18, 2022

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me releases on November 18, 2022. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Devil in Me gameplay

The Devil in Me is, like the three games before it, an interactive drama survival horror game. Players take control of a cast of characters, each with their own story and background. Throughout the game, the players must make decisions that could heavily impact the story. If you think the game is similar to Until Dawn, that would be because they have the same developer: Supermassive Games. As mentioned above, all of the characters in this game will encounter game-changing decisions. The game’s story, as well as its ending, all depends on the choices that the player makes while playing.

Other than choices, the player must also compete with quick-time events or QTEs. These QTEs, if you’re not familiar with them, come around when something dangerous and urgent threatens the player’s safety. This could come in the form of a knife falling or being attacked. These also affect the game’s story, as missing a QTE could severely injure a character, or even kill them. Needless to say, when someone dies in this game, the story changes even more.

However, you won’t have to challenge these horrors on your own. Players can play this game together with someone online, allowing them to share the story. Other than that, players can also play with up to five players offline. They can do this by passing the controller to whoever controls the character on screen. Playing scary games with friends is better, after all, as you all get to share the experience.

Other than that, The Devil in Me also brings in features new to the series. This includes character inventory, tool-based puzzles, and expanded movement actions, such as running, jumping, and climbing. Players will definitely need it to survive.

The Devil in Me story

When a group of documentary filmmakers receives an invitation to go to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle, they all decide to go. After all, it’s an opportunity for them to become known to the public. Arriving at the hotel, however, they realize that they are being watched. Not only that, but the replica of the Murder Castle seems to be very faithful to the original, and threatens the group’s lives. They must now work together to get out alive or suffer a painful death.

